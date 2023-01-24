Assam govt and NRL signs MoU on setting up of 3 bamboo nurseries

Guwahati, Jan 24: With an aim to set up of three bamboo nurseries in the districts of Golaghat, Nagaon & Sonitpur in Assam, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between Numaligarh Refinery Limited and the State Government on Monday in Guwahati.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Union Minister for Housing & Urban Affairs & Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri along with Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas ,Labour and Employment, Government of India, Rameswar Teli and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

To achieve secondary hardening of tissue-cultured bamboo saplings, each nursery will have an area of five-hectare. Furthermore, the Union Minister also spoke with farmers who are providing bamboo on a sustainable basis to Assam Bio-Refinery, the first 2G (second generation) Bio Refinery with bamboo biomass as feedstock, executed by Numaligarh Refinery Limited.





Bamboo makes a fashion statement!

Very happy to interact with bamboo farmers of the region & receive a jacket made out of bamboo fabric. Also discussed issues pertaining to their profession! Going into the future, the bamboo plants are set to be a source of 2G Ethanol blending. pic.twitter.com/CNyKLCGeKh — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) January 23, 2023







