Assam Governor reviews NEP implementation in colleges & universities of Lower Assam

Guwahati, Feb 10: Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya today chaired a review meeting on the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 in the institutions of secondary education and colleges affiliated to the universities of Lower Assam.

The meeting, held at Gauhati University, was organized at the initiative of Lok Bhavan, Assam.

Speaking at the meeting, the Governor said that NEP 2020 is a transformative and learner-centric policy designed to prepare students for the opportunities and challenges of the 21st century while remaining rooted in Indian values.

Reviewing the progress of NEP 2020 in the colleges affiliated to the universities, the Governor said colleges must evolve into multidisciplinary institutions and hubs of skills, research, and innovation to support the national vision of Viksit Bharat@2047 and Atmanirbhar Bharat.

He underlined the significance of four-year undergraduate programmes, multiple entry-exit options, the Academic Bank of Credits, skill-based curricula, industry linkages, and promotion of entrepreneurship.

Emphasizing that the teachers are backbone of the education system, the Governor called for continuous professional development, adoption of innovative teaching practices, and effective use of digital technology to lend capacity enhancement of the teachers.

The Governor also reiterated the need of the teachers to motivate the students’ physical and mental well-being through safe infrastructure, nutrition, sports, yoga, and counselling services, and stressed that co-curricular activities such as NCC, Scouts and Guides should be made the core of academic narrative for nurturing discipline, leadership, and a spirit of service among students.

The Governor also asked all stakeholders especially the teachers, administrators, and parents, to work in close coordination for the effective and meaningful implementation of NEP 2020, which can help in nurturing empowered, skilled, and responsible citizens capable of contributing to nation-building.

OSD to the Governor, Prof Bechan Lal, said that revenue generation in the educational institutes should be pursued through a structured and diversified approach beyond sole reliance on government funding.

Strategic use of public-private partnerships, industrial and academic linkages, research projects, and alumni contributions can create sustainable financial streams, he opined.

The establishment of dedicated development cells within institutions can further strengthen resource mobilisation, while industry-aligned skill courses and CSR-supported initiatives ensure that revenue generation remains closely integrated with academic relevance, employability, and institutional growth.

Vice-Chancellors and representatives from 13 universities and more than 400 colleges across 25 districts attended the meeting.

Vice-Chancellor, Gauhati University, Prof Nani Gopal Mahanta; Commissioner and Secretary, Higher Education Department, Assam, Narayan Konwar; Director, Secondary Education, Mamata Hojai; Director, SCERT Dr Niroda Devi; Registrar, Gauhati University, Prof Utpal Sarma; principals of colleges, educationists, along with a host of other senior officers were also present in the meeting.