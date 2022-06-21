Assam governor, CM joins enthusiasts on International Yoga Day

Guwahati, Jun 21: Assam marked the International Yoga Day with sessions across the state, with the governor and the chief minister participating at different sessions, along with people from all walks of life, from security personnel to school students.

Governor Prof Jagdish Mukhi and his wife Prem Mukhi joined yoga enthusiasts at the Raj Bhavan in Guwahati for a session in the morning hours.

Mukhi urged the people to adopt yoga as a routine for a healthy life.

"Yoga is an invaluable gift of our ancient tradition which PM @narendramodi spearheaded to make it a global phenomenon," he tweeted.

Terming yoga India's unique way to remain fit, the governor added, "It has immense potential in enhancing the physical & mental well-being of humankind, making one's life healthy. On this day, I would like to urge everyone to include Yoga in their daily life for attaining overall health."

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma attended a programme on the occasion at Dibrugarh and was joined by a couple of his Cabinet colleagues, MLAs, senior officials and hundreds of participants.

While expressing his delight over joining the session, Sarma also prayed for the safety of the flood-affected people of the state.

He tweeted: "Happy to take part in #InternationalYogaDay at Dibrugarh. I take this opportunity to thank our visionary PM Adarniya Shri @narendramodi ji for his endeavour in yoga getting official global recognition and making it a part of our daily life."

"We took out a few moments to remember and pray for the safety and well-being of the flood-affected people in Assam," he added.

Sarma also praised the efforts of AYUSH Minister and former Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal for his efforts in organising 100-day celebrations of this year's International Yoga Day.

Assam Police also organised yoga sessions at different venues, with director general Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta stating on the micro blogging site that over 10,000 personnel participated in these sessions.

"Not 5, not 10 or 100... 10,000+ @assampolice personnel came together today morning for one purpose, all across the state and created magic. On this International Yoga Day, we wish you a very happy and healthy life," Mahanta tweeted.

Indian Army personnel and their families also joined the occasion and participated in yoga sessions organised at different locations of the state.

Troops of BSF's frontier headquarter at Guwahati observed the Day at Pandu Port on banks of the Brahmaputra river.

District headquarters and government offices organised special yoga sessions on the occasion, while many private offices also held similar programmes for their employees.

Students of private as well as government schools also attended yoga sessions and participated in events such as poster-making competitions to mark the occasion.