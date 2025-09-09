Assam ‘good model’ for creating united front against BJP: CPI(M) general secy MA Baby

Guwahati, Sep 9: CPI(M) general secretary M A Baby, on Tuesday, accused Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of "dividing" the state on religious lines and called for a broad political platform to oust the BJP from power.

Speaking at a meeting in Guwahati on the first death anniversary of former party general secretary Sitaram Yechury, Baby said Assam is a "good model" in creating a united platform against the saffron party.

The Left leader claimed, "The CM is trying to divide Assam, and several anti-minority laws have been passed by his government."

He also alleged that the central government has been "misusing" its agencies to "trample" the Constitutional framework in the country.

He also questioned the BJP for accepting Sarma into its fold after initially bringing corruption charges against him.

"The BJP had called Himanta Biswa Sarma a corrupt leader, but all problems were solved when he joined the saffron party," Baby claimed.

Speaking on the high tariffs on Indian products imposed by US President Donald Trump, Baby said this will impact Assam's tea sector as its exports to America might decline on account of increased prices there.

