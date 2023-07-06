Assam: Ghograpar OC arrested in Guwahati

Guwahati, Jul 6: Former OC of Ghograpar Police Station Inspector Biman Roy who was absconding after he was accused of clicking objectionable photographs of a minor girl inside the police station was arrested from Guwahati Railway Station on Thursday.

Following the heinous incident the cop was dismissed from service.

As per reports Biman Roy was found at the Railway station by Railway Police Force (RPF) personnel and was immediately rushed to Gauhati Medical College Hospital as he was found in an unconscious state.