Assam gets India's first eco-friendly Secretariat

Guwahati, Jun 17: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday inaugurated the Janata Bhawan solar project, a 2.5-MW power generation capacity grid connected to a rooftop and ground-mounted solar PV system, at the Assam Secretariat complex.

This project would yield an average of 3 lakh units of electricity monthly, and the investment amount of Rs. 12.56 crore is projected to be recovered within four years, with monthly savings standing at approximately Rs. 30 lakh.



The launch of the solar power project has led to the Assam Secretariat Complex becoming the first-ever civil secretariat in the country that relies entirely on solar-generated electricity for daily consumption. With a lifespan of 25 years, the solar plant will cut down on 3,060 metric tonnes of carbon emissions annually and 76,500 metric tonnes of carbon emissions during its lifetime.



Speaking at the event, Chief Minister Sarma referred to the launch of the project as a historic moment in the state's march towards embracing green energy. He said the state government has been paying around Rs. 30 lakh to Assam Power Distribution Company Limited every month for traditionally produced electricity consumption.



"Transition to green energy will help the government utilise its resources for the welfare of the socially and economically disadvantaged sections of society," he said.



The Chief Minister stressed upon the need for every government office to adopt solar power in a gradual and phased manner. In the initial phase, he called upon medical colleges and universities to make a transition to solar energy.



Speaking about the state government's initiatives aimed at the promotion of green energy, the Chief Minister referred to the 25-MW solar power project at Namrup, the foundation stone for which was laid recently. He also spoke about the solar projects at Bharchalla in the Sonitpur district, Khudigaon in Dhubri district, and the 1,000-MW project in Karbi Anglong. The projects, on completion, shall drastically reduce the state's dependence on energy procured from outside the state, he added.



The initiatives have led to Assam Power Generation Company Limited earning a profit of Rs 60 crore this year, the Chief Minister stated.



The Chief Minister appealed to the members of the general public to apply for the "PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Scheme" so that the electricity consumption expenses of the households could be brought down. "It has been observed that installation of solar panels results in an 85 percent decrease in households' electricity consumption expenses," he added.



The Chief Minister added that from July 1, the provision of free electricity supply to the official E quarters of the Chief Minister, other ministers, and government officials would be done away with, and that they would be asked to pay for the consumption of electricity.