Assam gears up for second phase of Lok Sabha Elections

Guwahati, April 25: As Assam braces for the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections, the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) has provided a comprehensive overview of the logistical arrangements and preparedness for the democratic exercise.

With a staggering 9133 polling stations set up across the state, catering to a significant electorate of 7,709,276 voters, the electoral machinery stands poised to facilitate the voting process seamlessly.

Notably, 906 polling booths have been established in urban areas. 473 polling stations will be manned by women personnel. Webcasting will be implemented at 4745 polling stations, allowing for real-time monitoring and scrutiny of the electoral proceedings. Additionally, in rural areas, 8227 polling stations have been identified, showcasing the election commission's dedication to ensuring voting accessibility for all citizens.

Security measures have been beefed up with the deployment of central and state forces. Moreover, GPS tracking has been integrated into vehicles transporting Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), thereby mitigating the risk of tampering or mishandling.

Meanwhile, the CEO informed that to uphold law and order, authorities have successfully seized 29 illegal weapons and 72 cartridges. There are 1220 sensitive polling stations.

A total of 61 candidates will be in fray in the second phase of the Lok Sabha election. A total of 36532 polling presiding officers have been appointed to oversee the voting process.