Assam: Gang of thieves busted in Guwahati; 3 arrested

Guwahati, Oct 27: In another incident of theft in Guwahati city, the Chandmari Police arrested a gang of thieves for allegedly stealing a mobile phone in Silpukhiri's Karnachal area.

The accused, named Chitra Das, was busted by Chandmari Police along with his gang in the Gandhi Basti area, with the entire incident captured on CCTV footage.

As per reports, the gang of thieves created a lot of terror in the Rajgarh area a few days ago, allegedly involved in snatching mobile phones from passersby on the road.

Following their arrest, police officials recovered two mobile phones and a laptop as well.

