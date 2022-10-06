Assam: Freshly formed militant group disbanded by police

Guwahati, Oct 6: A new militant group in Assam that came into existence just three weeks back was 'neutralised' by police, officials said on Thursday.

The outfit Dimasa National Liberation Tigers (DNLT) was active in the Dima Hasao and Karbi Anglong districts of the state.

Superintendent of Police, Dima Hasao district, Mayank Kumar Jha told IANS, "We launched our operation soon after the freshly formed militant organisation's existence was noticed. As a result of continuous operation, almost all its cadres were either arrested or have surrendered."

The police officer informed that seven DNLT cadres were apprehended. Some of the linkmen to the organisation were also nabbed by the police.

"We are still figuring out if any of the supporters of this group were in hiding or not," added Jha.

Notably, DNLT had earlier said: "We declare 36 hours Dima Hasao and Karbi Anglong bandh from 5.00 p.m on September 13, 2022. We appeal for every support in the said bandh. Any unwanted movement in the bandh will be solely responsible for his/ her act. We will fight to the death for our freedom and right."

Since then, the outfit was on the radar of police and finally, the group was disbanded.