Assam: Foundation stone laid for transformation of 32 Railway stations

Guwahati, Aug 6: The foundation stone laying event for the reconstruction of railway stations in Assam took place on Sunday under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.

The event took place at Narengi area in Guwahati where Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma attended the program.

Under the this scheme people of Assam will witness the makeover of 32 railway stations with a budget of Rs 990 crore equipped with escalators, lifts, digital signage, CCTV cameras, Wi-Fi, and other passenger-friendly features.

Furthermore, stations will also have improved lighting, landscaping, and parking facilities.

It may be mentioned that Prime Minister Narendra Modi today laid the foundation stone for redevelopment of 508 railway stations across the country via video conferencing .





Live: Attending foundation stone laying programme for redevelopment of 32 Railway Stations in Assam by Hon'ble Prime Minister of India at Narengi https://t.co/a1wwbnf9x2 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) August 6, 2023



