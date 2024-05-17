Assam: Former Education Minister Thaneswar Boro passes away

Guwahati, May 17: Former Education Minister of Assam, Thaneswar Boro passed away on Friday at the age of 85 in Guwahati.

The Assam Minister was undergoing treatment at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for the past few days due to a long-standing heart condition, and he breathed his last today at 7:08 am at the hospital.



The former Assam education and revenue minister leaves behind his only daughter.

Several politicians paid their tribute via the microblogging site 'X'.

Anguished to hear of the sad demise of former Assam Education & Revenue Minister Thaneswar Boro. He passed away at the age of 86, and leaves behind a legacy of devoted service to the people of Assam. His invaluable contributions to the field of education will forever be… pic.twitter.com/nuhWdNQUE2 — Ashok Singhal (Modi Ka Parivar) (@TheAshokSinghal) May 17, 2024





The news of the demise of Thaneswar Boro Dangoria, the former president and founding leader of AGP has deeply saddened us. I pray for the eternal peace of the departed soul of the veteran leader and extend my deepest condolences to the bereaved families. pic.twitter.com/j5hOU9njmr — Rupak Sarmah (Modi Ka Parivar) (@rupaksarmahbjp) May 17, 2024



