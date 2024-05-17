Assam: Former Education Minister Thaneswar Boro passes away

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Guwahati, May 17: Former Education Minister of Assam, Thaneswar Boro passed away on Friday at the age of 85 in Guwahati.
The Assam Minister was undergoing treatment at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for the past few days due to a long-standing heart condition, and he breathed his last today at 7:08 am at the hospital.
The former Assam education and revenue minister leaves behind his only daughter.
Several politicians paid their tribute via the microblogging site 'X'.
