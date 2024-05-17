86 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Guwahati

Assam: Former Education Minister Thaneswar Boro passes away

By The Assam Tribune
Assam: Former Education Minister Thaneswar Boro passes away
X

Guwahati, May 17: Former Education Minister of Assam, Thaneswar Boro passed away on Friday at the age of 85 in Guwahati.

The Assam Minister was undergoing treatment at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for the past few days due to a long-standing heart condition, and he breathed his last today at 7:08 am at the hospital.

The former Assam education and revenue minister leaves behind his only daughter.

Several politicians paid their tribute via the microblogging site 'X'.



The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Next Story
Similar Posts
X