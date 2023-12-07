Assam: Fatal road accident kills 1 in Guwahati

Guwahati, Nov 7: In a tragic incident, a woman was killed in a horrific accident on National Highway No. 37 in the Basistha locality of Guwahati.

The mishap took place after a dumper truck swept away the woman, following which she died on the spot.

Meanwhile, locals of the area immediately apprehended the driver of the vehicle and informed the police.

Upon receiving information, the police reached the spot and the accused was handed over to the police for further investigation.