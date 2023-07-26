85 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Guwahati

Assam: Famous folk artist Umakanta Bairagi passes away at 80

By The Assam Tribune
Assam: Famous folk artist Umakanta Bairagi passes away at 80
X

Source: Twitter 

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

Guwahati, Jul 26: Famous Tokari Geet artist Umakanta Bairagi, passed away at the age of 80 on Wednesday morning at his residence in Hengarabari, Guwahati.

Bairagi was suffering from long term illness and took his last breath at 7:10 AM on Wednesday morning.

Born in the year 1942 in Dibrugarh,Bairagi won a number of notable awards, including the Pratima Pandey Award and the Dr. Bhupen Hazarika Sanghati Award.

Furthermore, he received the title of Bairagi from Dibrugarh Radio Station in 1971.

Meanwhile Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed his sorrow over the demise of the artist via Twitter.



The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Next Story
Similar Posts
Assam: Famous folk artist Umakanta Bairagi passes away at 80

Guwahati, Jul 26: Famous Tokari Geet artist Umakanta Bairagi, passed away at the age of 80 on Wednesday morning at his residence in Hengarabari, Guwahati.

Bairagi was suffering from long term illness and took his last breath at 7:10 AM on Wednesday morning.

Born in the year 1942 in Dibrugarh,Bairagi won a number of notable awards, including the Pratima Pandey Award and the Dr. Bhupen Hazarika Sanghati Award.

Furthermore, he received the title of Bairagi from Dibrugarh Radio Station in 1971.

Meanwhile Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed his sorrow over the demise of the artist via Twitter.



The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Similar Posts
X
Advertisement
Skip Ad