Assam: Famous folk artist Umakanta Bairagi passes away at 80

Guwahati, Jul 26: Famous Tokari Geet artist Umakanta Bairagi, passed away at the age of 80 on Wednesday morning at his residence in Hengarabari, Guwahati.

Bairagi was suffering from long term illness and took his last breath at 7:10 AM on Wednesday morning.

Born in the year 1942 in Dibrugarh,Bairagi won a number of notable awards, including the Pratima Pandey Award and the Dr. Bhupen Hazarika Sanghati Award.

Furthermore, he received the title of Bairagi from Dibrugarh Radio Station in 1971.

Meanwhile Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed his sorrow over the demise of the artist via Twitter.





অসমৰ লোক-সংস্কৃতি জগতৰ বৰেণ্য ব্যক্তিসত্তা পৰম শ্ৰদ্ধাৰ উমাকান্ত বৈৰাগীদেৱৰ পৰলোকপ্ৰাপ্তিৰ খবৰটিয়ে মোক মৰ্মাহত কৰি তুলিছে। অসমৰ বৰ্ণিল কলা-সংস্কৃতিৰ অভিন্ন অংগ টোকাৰী গীতৰ ভঁৰাল চহকী কৰি অনবদ্য সৃষ্টিৰাজিৰে সহস্ৰজনক মোহাচ্ছন্ন কৰা বৈৰাগীদেৱৰ বিয়োগ ৰাজ্যৰ সাংস্কৃতিক আৰু সামাজিক… pic.twitter.com/0RK0I9ulb4 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 26, 2023



