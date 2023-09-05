Assam: Fake doctor practising for 10 years arrested in Guwahati

Guwahati, Sep 5: Guwahati Police arrested a fake doctor who had been practising for ten years in Guwahati’s Jyotikuchi area on Tuesday.

According to sources, the accused Paresh Chakraborty had been treating patients at his fake chamber known as Charu Lakshmi Ayush Medical Pharmacy in Shankar Hotel located in Jyotikuchi.

It may be mentioned that Chakraborty was arrested on the basis of a complaint filed by the Medical Association of Assam at Fatasil Police Station.

Moreover, police conducted a raid at his chamber following which they seized several illegal documents from his possession.

Further investigation is underway.