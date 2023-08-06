85 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Guwahati

Assam: Fake currency module busted in Guwahati, 2 held

By The Assam Tribune
Assam: Fake currency module busted in Guwahati, 2 held
X

Source: Twitter 

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

Guwahati, Aug 6: Guwahati police on Saturday arrested two accused for allegedly running fake currency module in the city.

City police busted the Fake Indian Currency Module in Boragaon area under Gorchuk police station.

The arrested duo have been identified as Abhinash Sarkar and Ayub Ali.

It may be mentioned that during the operation Fake Indian Currency Notes(FICN) worth Rs 10 lakh was recovered from their possession along with printers, and other incriminating documents.

Further investigation is underway.



The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Next Story
Similar Posts
Assam: Fake currency module busted in Guwahati, 2 held

Guwahati, Aug 6: Guwahati police on Saturday arrested two accused for allegedly running fake currency module in the city.

City police busted the Fake Indian Currency Module in Boragaon area under Gorchuk police station.

The arrested duo have been identified as Abhinash Sarkar and Ayub Ali.

It may be mentioned that during the operation Fake Indian Currency Notes(FICN) worth Rs 10 lakh was recovered from their possession along with printers, and other incriminating documents.

Further investigation is underway.



The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Similar Posts
X