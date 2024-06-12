Assam Excise dept sets target of 5,135 litre of liquor sale for Guwahati outlets

Guwahati, June 12: Two months after the increase in liquor prices for the new fiscal year, the excise department has set targets for wine shops and bars in each district for the sale of alcohol across Assam.

According to sources, the Excise Commissionerate has set monthly sales targets for wine shops and bars in various districts for liquor and beer. In Kamrup (Metropolitan), 315 wine shops and 206 bars have a target of 5,135 litres each month.

In Jorhat, 72 wine shops and 35 bars have a target of 9,587 litres per month. The target for outlets in Barpeta district, with 38 wine shops and 11 bars, is 4,430 litres per month; each outlet in Nagaon district, with 77 wine shops and 26 bars, has an average of 6,650 litres of target per month; Kamrup district, which has 26 wine shops and 18 bars, have a target of 12,957 litres per month; and each shop in Sivasagar district, with 74 wine shops and 37 bars, has set a target of selling an average of 10,000 litres of alcohol along with beer per month.

Similarly, in Golaghat district, which has 94 wine shops and 44 bars, each outlet will target 10,000 litres of liquor and beer sales every month. Also, each liquor shop in Darrang district, with 16 wine shops and 10 bars, has an average target of 5,580 litres per month; each outlet in Lakhimpur district, with 61 wine shops and 65 bars, has an average of 4,540 litres per month; Nalbari district, with 32 wine shops and 27 bars, has an average of 5,675 litres per month; and every liquor shop in Karbi Anglong district, which has 53 wine shops and 23 bars, has been ordered to sell an average of 27,000 litres of spurious liquor and beer every month.

Residents of the state have criticised the government for attempting to make it an alcoholic state.