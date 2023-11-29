Assam: Elderly man robbed inside running city bus in Guwahati

Guwahati, Nov 29: In a shocking incident, a gang of thieves robbed an elderly man in a running bus in broad daylight in Guwahati on Wednesday.

The incident took place on the city bus plying on the Six-Mile-Khanapara route.



As per sources, the elderly man identified as Uttam Kumar Bhattacharya boarded the bus at the Lastgate bus stoppage, after which a group of four to five men boarded the same bus disguised as passengers.



After a while, the thieves surrounded the victim by taking advantage of the crowd inside the bus and looted around Rs. 50,000 in cash from him.



According to the victim, the thieves deboarded the bus at the next stoppage and later realised that his bag was missing.









