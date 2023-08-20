Assam: Drunken youth create ruckus in Guwahati streets

Guwahati, Aug 19: In a shocking incident, a drunken youth on Saturday night rammed his speeding vehicle on a police officer who was on duty in Downtown area of Guwahati.

The incident occurred following a raid conducted by the traffic police in front of Janata Bhawan.

According to reports, the youth who was under the influence of alcohol drove the vehicle at high speed to escape the police raid.

Two traffic police personnel also sustained injuries during the incident.

Following the incident the traffic police managed to trace the vehicle and arrested the driver of the vehicle.

The arrestee has been identified as Bhargav Deka and is now under Dispur police custody.