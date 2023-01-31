Assam DGP Bhaskarjyoti Mahanta retires today

Guwahati, Jan 31: As part of the retirement of DGP Bhaskarjyoti Mahanta, a farewell parade was held today at 9 am.

The outgoing DGP during his speech praised each police officer who participated in the procession and expressed his gratitude towards the Assam police.

Mahanta further stated that “For every police officer, this is not a job but a service and I will always salute Assam Police.”

Furthermore, Mahanta urged for full support to newly appointed DGP Gyanendra Pratap Singh.

When courted by reporters, Mahanta’s wife responded "I've known him for 30 years and have witnessed the ups and downs of his career. I'm a little sad that he's leaving today. He was constantly working to improve the Assam Police.

Notably, Bhaskarjyoti Mahanta was an Assam-Meghalaya cadre IPS officer from the 1988 batch (41RR) and had previously served as Director General of border.