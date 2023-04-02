Assam: Delhi CM and AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal arrives in Guwahati

Guwahati, April 2: Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal along with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann on Sunday, arrived at Guwahati today.

The main aim of their arrival is to motivate the party workers in Assam.

Kejriwal addressed a public rally in Guwahati's Sonaram field.

Earlier, Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma, called the AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal a "coward" and challenged him to criticise him outside the Assembly premises before his arrival in Assam.

Reacting to this, while addressing the media, Kejriwal said that the people of Assam are well cultured and they welcome their guests wholeheartedly. “Himanta Biswa Sarma should take lessons from the culture of Assam. I invite him to Delhi as my guest we will have a good time together. This kind of behaviour is uncalled for.”



