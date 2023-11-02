Assam: Dacoits loot cash worth Rs 2 lakhs in Guwahati

Guwahati, Nov 2: Another shocking case of robbery has come to light in Guwahati, where a gang of dacoits looted around Rs 2 lakhs in cash from a parked car in broad daylight on Thursday.

The incident took place on VIP Road in the Six Mile area where a gang of two dacoits vandalised a vehicle that was parked on the road and looted the huge amount of cash.

Following the incident, the Dispur Police reached the site and initiated an investigation.