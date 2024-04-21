Assam: Cyber criminals' gang busted in Guwahati, four arrested

Guwahati, Apr 21: A joint team of the East District and Crime Branch, Guwahati, under the leadership of ACP Basistha, conducted a raid in Guwahati, following which a gang of cyber criminals' was arrested on Saturday.

According to information received, the gang was operating a rented room in Guwahati’s Bhetapara area.



Following the raid, four individuals have been arrested in connection with the case.



During spot interrogation, the officials learned that criminals were involved in the collection of bank account details from people by luring them into their trap, promising a handsome profit against the use of the bank accounts and later using those bank accounts to route the money generated through the commission of cyber financial frauds without the knowledge of the account holders.



Following the raid, the police team seized around 12 mobile phones, one laptop and several bank debit cards from the members of the gang.



Furthermore, several bank account numbers and details are also found on the mobile phones of the members.



The arrested individuals have been identified as Dipak Singh, Rupam Goswami, Firoz Khan from West Bengal and Shlok Kumar from Bihar.



Further investigation in connection with the matter is underway.

