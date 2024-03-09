Assam: Cotton University GS Javed Akhtar joins BJYM

Jorhat, Mar 9: The General Secretary of Cotton University Students’ Union (CUSU), Javed Akhtar, among several others, joined Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) in Assam’s Jorhat district on Friday.

A joining event was organised at the Jorhat district BJP office, where several youths joined the saffron party in the presence of the State President of BJYM Assam Pradesh, Sidhanku Ankur Barua, and State President of the BJP Assam unit, Bhabesh Kalita.

Speaking at the event, Bhabesh Kalita said that the participation of the youths will further strengthen the BJP.

Sidhanku said, “With the BJP government coming to power, the insurgency has been eliminated, Assam bandh in the state has disappeared, and the unemployed youths have been recruited in a fair manner.”

Meanwhile, Cotton University GS Javed Akhtar, who joined the BJP, urged Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to take the initiative to keep varsity among the five universities in the country as the glory of the university has declined.

Speaking on protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Akhtar said, “When students get involved in the movements, the academic atmosphere gets disrupted.”







