Assam: Convicted murderer goes missing from Guwahati Central Jail

Guwahati, Dec 13: In a shocking incident, a prisoner from Guwahati Central Jail reportedly went missing after being granted one-month parole.

As per sources, the prisoner, identified as Mondeep Rabha, who had been imprisoned for nearly 12 years due to a murder case registered at a police station in Boko, was permitted temporary release to visit his residence.

However, he has not returned even after the parole duration expired.

With his failure to meet the return deadline, authorities suspect that he might be attempting to flee.

Meanwhile, the police are now escalating their efforts to nab the absconding convict.