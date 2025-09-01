Assam Congress seeks FIR against BJP over protest outside Rajiv Bhawan

Guwahati, Sep 1: The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee has lodged an official complaint against several Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) members, alleging vandalism, illegal trespassing, and threats to party workers during a protest outside Rajiv Bhawan on Sunday.

The complaint, filed at Bhangagarh Police Station on Monday, named BJP state vice president Ratna Singh, media convenor Rupam Goswami, and other party members.

The Congress requested the police to register an FIR under Sections 131, 132, 191, 192, 324, 329, and 351 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

In the complaint, the Congress claimed the BJP mob attempted to forcibly enter the Rajiv Bhawan compound and threatened party workers, including women, using abusive language and gestures that allegedly created fear of imminent harm.













A copy of the complaint





The letter described the incident as “communal intimidation”.

The complaint also accused the BJP workers of assaulting on-duty police personnel, including Guwahati Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Mrinal Deka.

According to the Congress, DCP Deka was targeted with black ink thrown on his face and uniform, obstructing him from performing his duties as a public servant. The complaint requested a medical examination of DCP Deka as part of the investigation.

The incident occurred during a protest staged by BJP members outside the Congress headquarters, reportedly in response to alleged derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother.

The protest began from Bhangagarh and escalated when Congress members countered with a demonstration inside Rajiv Bhawan.

The Congress has urged the police to carry out a thorough investigation, interrogate the accused, and take appropriate legal action.

Meanwhile, the Bhangagarh police have not yet registered a case but said they have initiated an inquiry into the matter.