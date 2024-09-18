Assam Congress accuses CM of procrastinating on ST status for 6 ethnic communities

Guwahati, Sept 18: The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) criticised Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday for the alleged delay in granting Scheduled Tribes (ST) status to six ethnic groups.

During a press conference in Guwahati, APCC President Bhupen Kumar Borah accused the Chief Minister of procrastinating on the issue, suggesting that the chief minister is unwilling to honour the Prime Minister’s promise made after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

“The delay indicates that he may not intend to grant ST status to these ethnic groups,” Borah stated.

He stressed on the importance of this status for the Adivasi/Tea Tribes, Tai Ahom, Moran, Matak, Chutia, and Koch-Rajbongshi communities, arguing that it is crucial for implementing 80% reservation for Assamese in the Assembly, as recommended by the 2019 Biplab Sharma Committee on the Assam Accord.

“We have been advocating for the ST status to aid the seat reservation issue in the Assam Assembly, but the chief minister’s delays are obstructing this process,” Borah added.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had previously placed the blame on the Congress party for the delay.

“During their government, what resolution did the Congress pass in the Assembly? They should have taken NOCs from the existing tribals of Assam, but instead, they added unnecessary clauses. The Congress needs to answer why they included such conditions,” he had questioned.

Earlier, on September 4, members of these six ethnic communities protested in Dispur Supermarket, demanding their ST status with slogans like ‘No ST, No Rest’ and ‘Fulfil Our Demand.’

Mohen Bora, President of the All Assam Chutia Students Union, expressed frustration, stating, “After the 2014 Lok Sabha election, the Centre promised us ST status. Despite being in power for a third consecutive term, this promise remains unfulfilled.”

The Congress’ critique sparks a contentious debate, exposing the ongoing tensions between the ruling party and the opposition over the ST status for the six communities.