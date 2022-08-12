84 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Guwahati

Assam CM urges Aamir Khan to postpone Assam visit due to I-Day celebrations

By The Assam Tribune
Assam CM urges Aamir Khan to postpone Assam visit due to I-Day celebrations
X

Guwahati, Aug 12: Bollywood actor Aamir Khan has recently planned for a visit in Assam for the promotion of his latest film "Lal Singh Chaddha".The actor along with his team intended to arrive on August 14 ahead of the Independence Day celebrations. However, the actor will supposedly visit the next day of the celebrations in Guwahati.

Earlier, the actor wanted to visit Assam this week, however, he has been requested by Assam CM to postpone the visit to August 16 due to the 75th Independence Day celebrations in the State.

Speaking to the media, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said," Aamir Khan wanted to come here and even spoke to me. But because this time the focus is on Independence Day and the whole Har Ghar Tiranga initiative and its significance, so we did not want it to get diluted. Therefore, I requested him to postpone and come after Independence Day."

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor's film 'Lal Singh Chaddha' has been released on the silver screen on Thursday, August 11. This film is a remake of the famous Hollywood film Forrest Gump, starring Tom Hanks, has received a lot of appreciation from fans and critics. Besides, it has also faced backlash recently due to the ongoing controversy of boycotting Bollywood films.



The Assam Tribune


More in Entertainment
Kokrajhar: Pledge against drug abuse administered at Bodoland University

Kokrajhar: Pledge against drug abuse administered at Bodoland...

151 police personnel selected for

151 police personnel selected for 'Union Home Minister's Medal for...

Assam: CBI files charge-sheet against four directors for chit-fund case

Assam: CBI files charge-sheet against four directors for chit-fund...

Next Story
Similar Posts
Assam: CBI files charge-sheet against four directors for chit-fund case
2022-08-12T15:47:54+05:30

Guwahati, Aug 12: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a supplementary charge-sheet...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Over 53 lakh Tricolours sold in Assam as state braces for 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign
10 Aug 2022 9:59 AM GMT

Guwahati, Aug 10: More than 53 lakh national flags worth more than Rs 16.07 crore have been sold in...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Security beefed up in Guwahati ahead of Independence Day celebrations
10 Aug 2022 9:57 AM GMT

Guwahati, Aug 10: Along with the rest of the country, Guwahati is gearing up to celebrate the 75th...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Police detain man for smuggling seven hornbills in Meghalaya.
10 Aug 2022 9:31 AM GMT

Guwahati, Aug 10: Meghalaya Police arrested a man in connection with alleged smuggling of seven...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Assam Youth Congress holds procession to mark 75 years of Independence in Guwahati
9 Aug 2022 8:39 AM GMT

Guwahati, Aug 9: The Assam Youth Congress on Tuesday took out a procession to mark 75 years of...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Assam: Man held for duping defence personnel with fake gold jewellery
8 Aug 2022 11:09 AM GMT

Guwahati, Aug 8: A person was arrested from Sonitpur district of Assam in a joint operation of Army...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Electricity Meter reader arrested for sexual assault bid in Basistha
2022-08-07T16:06:13+05:30

Guwahati, Aug 7: An electricity meter reader was arrested for allegedly attempting to sexually...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Guwahati: Locals recover decomposed body under Bharalu river bridge
7 Aug 2022 6:17 AM GMT

Guwahati, Aug 7: A decomposed body of an unidentified person has been recovered underneath the...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

CM asks Assam Agriculture Commission members to visit farming clusters
5 Aug 2022 9:21 AM GMT

Guwahati, Aug 5: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has urged members of the Assam Agriculture...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Guwahati: Police launch probe after two men abduct infant
2022-08-05T14:40:09+05:30

Guwahati, Aug 5: A two and a half-year-old infant was allegedly abducted by two unidentified...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Sangeet Natak Akademi awardee Garima Hazarika passes away at 83
5 Aug 2022 7:27 AM GMT

Guwahati, Aug 5: Renowned exponent of Sattriya and Odissi dance forms, Smt. Garima Hazarika, passed...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Assam delegation to visit Mizoram on Aug 9-10 for border talks: Official
5 Aug 2022 5:57 AM GMT

Guwahati, Aug 5: A five-member delegation headed by Assam Border Protection and Development Minister...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Guwahati: Police recover drugs from couple at Birubari; duo detained
2022-08-04T17:15:49+05:30

Guwahati, Aug 4: With the continuation of the anti-drug campaign by the Assam Police, a raid was...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Assam CM urges Aamir Khan to postpone Assam visit due to I-Day celebrations

Guwahati, Aug 12: Bollywood actor Aamir Khan has recently planned for a visit in Assam for the promotion of his latest film "Lal Singh Chaddha".The actor along with his team intended to arrive on August 14 ahead of the Independence Day celebrations. However, the actor will supposedly visit the next day of the celebrations in Guwahati.

Earlier, the actor wanted to visit Assam this week, however, he has been requested by Assam CM to postpone the visit to August 16 due to the 75th Independence Day celebrations in the State.

Speaking to the media, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said," Aamir Khan wanted to come here and even spoke to me. But because this time the focus is on Independence Day and the whole Har Ghar Tiranga initiative and its significance, so we did not want it to get diluted. Therefore, I requested him to postpone and come after Independence Day."

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor's film 'Lal Singh Chaddha' has been released on the silver screen on Thursday, August 11. This film is a remake of the famous Hollywood film Forrest Gump, starring Tom Hanks, has received a lot of appreciation from fans and critics. Besides, it has also faced backlash recently due to the ongoing controversy of boycotting Bollywood films.



The Assam Tribune


More in Entertainment
Kokrajhar: Pledge against drug abuse administered at Bodoland University

Kokrajhar: Pledge against drug abuse administered at Bodoland...

151 police personnel selected for

151 police personnel selected for 'Union Home Minister's Medal for...

Assam: CBI files charge-sheet against four directors for chit-fund case

Assam: CBI files charge-sheet against four directors for chit-fund...

Similar Posts
Assam: CBI files charge-sheet against four directors for chit-fund case
2022-08-12T15:47:54+05:30

Guwahati, Aug 12: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a supplementary charge-sheet...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Over 53 lakh Tricolours sold in Assam as state braces for 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign
10 Aug 2022 9:59 AM GMT

Guwahati, Aug 10: More than 53 lakh national flags worth more than Rs 16.07 crore have been sold in...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Security beefed up in Guwahati ahead of Independence Day celebrations
10 Aug 2022 9:57 AM GMT

Guwahati, Aug 10: Along with the rest of the country, Guwahati is gearing up to celebrate the 75th...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Police detain man for smuggling seven hornbills in Meghalaya.
10 Aug 2022 9:31 AM GMT

Guwahati, Aug 10: Meghalaya Police arrested a man in connection with alleged smuggling of seven...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Assam Youth Congress holds procession to mark 75 years of Independence in Guwahati
9 Aug 2022 8:39 AM GMT

Guwahati, Aug 9: The Assam Youth Congress on Tuesday took out a procession to mark 75 years of...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Assam: Man held for duping defence personnel with fake gold jewellery
8 Aug 2022 11:09 AM GMT

Guwahati, Aug 8: A person was arrested from Sonitpur district of Assam in a joint operation of Army...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Electricity Meter reader arrested for sexual assault bid in Basistha
2022-08-07T16:06:13+05:30

Guwahati, Aug 7: An electricity meter reader was arrested for allegedly attempting to sexually...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Guwahati: Locals recover decomposed body under Bharalu river bridge
7 Aug 2022 6:17 AM GMT

Guwahati, Aug 7: A decomposed body of an unidentified person has been recovered underneath the...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

CM asks Assam Agriculture Commission members to visit farming clusters
5 Aug 2022 9:21 AM GMT

Guwahati, Aug 5: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has urged members of the Assam Agriculture...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Guwahati: Police launch probe after two men abduct infant
2022-08-05T14:40:09+05:30

Guwahati, Aug 5: A two and a half-year-old infant was allegedly abducted by two unidentified...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Sangeet Natak Akademi awardee Garima Hazarika passes away at 83
5 Aug 2022 7:27 AM GMT

Guwahati, Aug 5: Renowned exponent of Sattriya and Odissi dance forms, Smt. Garima Hazarika, passed...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Assam delegation to visit Mizoram on Aug 9-10 for border talks: Official
5 Aug 2022 5:57 AM GMT

Guwahati, Aug 5: A five-member delegation headed by Assam Border Protection and Development Minister...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Guwahati: Police recover drugs from couple at Birubari; duo detained
2022-08-04T17:15:49+05:30

Guwahati, Aug 4: With the continuation of the anti-drug campaign by the Assam Police, a raid was...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

X
X