Assam CM urges Aamir Khan to postpone Assam visit due to I-Day celebrations

Guwahati, Aug 12: Bollywood actor Aamir Khan has recently planned for a visit in Assam for the promotion of his latest film "Lal Singh Chaddha".The actor along with his team intended to arrive on August 14 ahead of the Independence Day celebrations. However, the actor will supposedly visit the next day of the celebrations in Guwahati.

Earlier, the actor wanted to visit Assam this week, however, he has been requested by Assam CM to postpone the visit to August 16 due to the 75th Independence Day celebrations in the State.

Speaking to the media, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said," Aamir Khan wanted to come here and even spoke to me. But because this time the focus is on Independence Day and the whole Har Ghar Tiranga initiative and its significance, so we did not want it to get diluted. Therefore, I requested him to postpone and come after Independence Day."

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor's film 'Lal Singh Chaddha' has been released on the silver screen on Thursday, August 11. This film is a remake of the famous Hollywood film Forrest Gump, starring Tom Hanks, has received a lot of appreciation from fans and critics. Besides, it has also faced backlash recently due to the ongoing controversy of boycotting Bollywood films.







