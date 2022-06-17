84 years of service to the nation
Assam CM thanks Arjun Kapoor, Rohit Shetty for donating Rs 5 lakh for flood relief

By PTI
Guwahati, June 17: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has thanked Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor and director Rohit Shetty for their contribution of Rs 5 lakhs to the CM Relief Fund for the flood-affected people in the state.

Taking to twitter, Sarma said, "Bollywood actor Shri Arjun Kapoor and director Shri Rohit Shetty stood by the flood-affected people of Assam with their contribution of Rs5 lakh to CM Relief Fund. I thank them for their concern and act of generosity."



It may be mentioned that over 11.09 lakh people have been affected in across 25 districts of the state. As many as four persons died in the last 24 hours in the state.

The water level of the Manas, Pagladiya, Puthimari, Kopili, Gaurang and Brahmaputra rivers are flowing above the danger level mark in many places in Assam.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), 1,510 villages under 72 revenue circles are currently underwater.

Earlier on Thursday, the flood waters washed away a part of the Kalaigaon-Udalguri connecting road in the Majorchua area and submerged at least 10 villages in the Kalaigaon area.

Meanwhile, in the Tamulpur district, more than 7,000 people were affected after several villages here submerged in the flood waters.

PTI


