Guwahati

Assam CM set to inaugurate projects worth Rs 14.67 crore for Guwahati

By The Assam Tribune
Assam CM set to inaugurate projects worth Rs 14.67 crore for Guwahati
Guwahati, Jan 31: The Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, is all set to inaugurate several projects in Guwahati worth Rs. 14.67 crore.

The inauguration programme is scheduled to take place on February 1, 2024, in Lal Ganesh, Guwahati, at 9 a.m.

Taking to the microblogging site 'X', the CMO office Assam mentioned “HCM Dr will dedicate 31 community halls, 24 public toilets and 19 cremation/burial grounds built at a cost of ₹14.67 crore under Guwahati Municipal Corporation to the people of Guwahati tomorrow”.



