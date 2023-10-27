Assam: CM Sarma flags off Amrit Kalash Yatra from Guwahati

Guwahati, Oct 27: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma flagged off the Amrit Kalash Yatra from Guwahati on Friday morning as part of the ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ programme.

CM Sarma flagged off the Delhi-bound Rajdhani Express carrying a total of 270 urns filled with soil.

It may be mentioned that the Amrit Kalash Yatra began on September 20 this year in the state where, as part of the yatra soil was gathered from several households in all villages and municipal ward across Assam mixed together and put into urns in Guwahati.

Meanwhile, the urns are scheduled to reach New Delhi on October 28 as a tribute to the freedom fighters who sacrificed for the country’s independence.