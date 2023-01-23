Assam CM pays tribute to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on Parakram Divas

Guwahati, Jan 23: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday paid tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary and said Netaji mobilised revolutionaries from across India to form the Indian National Army and shook the foundation of British Raj.





Honoured to pay homage to #NetajiSubhasChandraBose on his 127th birth anniversary at an event organised by All Assam Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Birthday Celebration Commitee at Netaji Chowk, Guwahati.



His ideals of patriotism will inspire countrymen for generations to come. pic.twitter.com/j7uTwT4npy — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) January 23, 2023

The day-long programme was organized jointly by the Department of Youth and Family Welfare, Government of Assam and the All Assam Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Birth Day Celebration Committee at Netaji Chowk, Paltan Bazar, Guwahati.

Ministers Pijuja Hazarika, Ashok Singhal, Tuliram Ronghang, MLA Siddhartha Bhattacharya, MP Pabitra Margherita, Mayor Mrigen Sharania and Ramen Deka were also present on the occasion.

On this day, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti is observed which was also christened as Parakram Diwas by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.