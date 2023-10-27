Assam CM inaugurates ‘Lok Sewa Bhawan’ in Guwahati

Guwahati, Oct 27: The Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, inaugurated a new building at the Assam Secretariat in Dispur, Guwahati, on Friday.

The new block named ‘I’ is specifically dedicated to providing services to the public.

According to CM Sarma, the office will primarily address the concerns and issues of the people; therefore, it has been named ‘Lok Sewa Bhawan’.

Reportedly, the new building will function as the new operation base for the Chief Minister’s and the Chief Secretary’s offices.

With the blessings of the people, Assam gets a dedicated Chief Minister's Secretariat which will be known as the Lok Sewa Bhawan.




