Assam CM inaugurates ‘Aideo’ cinema hall in Guwahati’s Panjabari

Guwahati, Jan 16: On the occasion of Magh Bihu, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated the new cinema hall ‘Aideo’ built by the Assam State Film Corporation at Jonaki Complex in Guwahati’s Panjabari area on Monday.

According to sources, the Assam State Film Corporation, in its golden jubilee year, took up the construction of five new halls and the renovation of nine existing ones. ‘Aideo’ cinema hall is one of the projects taken up by the state government.

Speaking at the event, CM Sarma highlighted the importance of upgrading digital systems, graphics, sound and overall storytelling to meet the evolving standards of the film industry and revitalise the Jollywood industry.

Expressing the need for a competitive mindset within the Assamese film industry to ensure its relevance, Sarma said, “There is no shortage of cinema audiences, but if Assamese cinema lags behind in terms of quality, we cannot compel the audience to invest in cinema hall.”