Assam CM distributes 4 L soil health cards to boost agricultural sector

Guwahati, Oct 7: In a major push to strengthen Assam's agricultural sector, Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma launched the distribution of Soil Health Cards (SHC) to over four lakh farmers on Monday, in an official ceremony held in Guwahati.

Highlighting the initiative, the Chief Minister announced that the government's plan to distribute a total of 10 lakh SHC cards.

These cards, he explained, are designed to assess soil fertility and provide vital information to farmers, enabling them to make informed decisions about crop production.

“In 2015, the Prime Minister launched the Soil Health Programme to evaluate soil fertility, and today we are advancing that mission. The central government has recognised our efforts in this regard,” said CM Sarma during the event.

Additionally, the Chief Minister revealed a significant upgrade in the state's soil testing infrastructure, with 26 new soil testing laboratories to be established across Assam, a sharp rise from the current five.

SHC plays a pivotal role in helping farmers track changes in soil health, offering insights based on key indicators without requiring technical equipment. The cards are a practical tool grounded in farmers' local expertise.

In addition to the SHC distribution, Chief Minister Sarma also inaugurated agriculture education centres and introduced new agricultural machinery.

In the presence of Agriculture Minister Atul Bora, Sarma announced plans to establish 816 village-level agricultural machinery banks, building upon the 80 already in place, to support the mechanisation of farming.

“The central government has provided special recognition to Assam’s efforts in the agricultural sector, offering 95% financial assistance, amounting to ₹9.5 lakh,” Sarma added, emphasising the commitment to better infrastructure for farmers.

The state will also see the inauguration of 96 agricultural knowledge centres and 93 agricultural development offices, further strengthening resources for the farming community.

From expanding Soil Health Cards to providing incentives for farmers to transport paddy, Assam Government is working for the all round welfare of our farmers. pic.twitter.com/MmDXqZRu5z — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) October 7, 2024



