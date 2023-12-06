Assam CM directs DCs to take necessary steps to curb land documentation forgeries

Guwahati, Dec 6: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday directed the district commissioners (DC) of the state to take necessary steps to prevent the fraudulent manipulation of land documents.

This comes after the Guwahati Police recently exposed a huge racket involved in the preparation of counterfeit land records/documents.

While chairing a review meeting with the DCs at the Lok Sewa Bhawan in Guwahati, CM Sarma directed them to keep a close watch on the activities in their offices, especially that of the sub-registrar and deputy-registrar offices under their jurisdiction.

During the meeting, the chief minister also took stock of the implementation of various schemes of the state including Mission Basundhara 2.0.

CM Sarma further took status update of the distribution of ration cards under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) and the progress of Khel Maharan and Sanskritik Mahasangram.





HCM also instructed DCs to crack down on all sorts of land documentation forgery being practiced in many districts by certain unscrupulous elements.



