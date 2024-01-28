Assam CM confers State NSS Award to GU’s Dr RK Kakati

Guwahati, Jan 28: The State National Service Scheme (NSS) Award for the year 2021-2022 was conferred to the exemplary individuals of the NSS Cell during the 75th Republic Day Celebrations at Guwahati which were conferred by the Chief Minister of Assam, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma in the presence of the Governor of Assam, Gulab Chand Kataria at Khanapara veterinary field.

In the University category the award has been conferred to Dr. Ranjan Kumar Kakati, Director, Students’ Welfare & NSS Programme Coordinator, Gauhati University NSS Cell for his outstanding contribution in the field of community and social services.

In the Programme Officer category, Dr.Aswini Kumar Deka of Rangapara College, Dr. Rumamoni Deka of S.B. Deorah College, and Md Ayez Ali of Pub Kamrup College,all three from Gauhati University NSS Cell received the State NSS Award.Also,Dr. Amar Upadhyaya of Dibrugarh University and Rituraj Baruah of Assam Agricultural University received the State NSS Award.

The Volunteers, Doli Choudhury of Gauhati University campus NSS unit, Jayanta Das of North Guwahati College; Sayanika Bharadwaj of Behali Degree College, Mehfuz Ali of S.B. Deorah College, Himanshu Saikia of Digboi College, Niha Boro of LGB Girls College,Priyanus Hazarika of Dibrugarh University, Arjun Roy of Tezpur University, Susmita Morang of Madhabdev University and Upasana Sarma of Assam Agricultural University received the State NSS Award from the Honourable Chief Minister of Assam.They are the grassroot workers working for the community service in the society.

This recognition not only celebrates the achievements of the NSS Cell but also emphasizes the significance of community service in shaping a brighter future for the nation.