Assam CM christens newly born giraffe ‘Parijat’

Guwahati, Dec 9: After 23 days of its birth, the newly born giraffe at Assam State Zoo and Botanical Garden in Guwahati finally got a name on Saturday morning suggested by a citizen.

During a ceremony held at the state zoo, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma christened the newly born giraffe ‘Parijat’. He informed, “We received around 350 suggestions from the citizens and after a lucky draw, the giraffe was named Parijat suggested by one, Piya Kalita.”

CM Sarma, while visiting the zoo, was seen feeding milk to the giraffe calf. He said, “The giraffe calf was rejected by the mother after birth. The zoo authorities then called an expert from Mumbai, Tushar Kulkarni, and took special care of the giraffe by feeding it 7.5 litres of milk daily.”

The chief minister further informed that the state government has made a proposal to make Assam State Zoo and Botanical Garden one of the best zoos in India. He informed that Rs. 350 crore upgradation plans have been proposed for the zoo.

When asked about the projects, CM Sarma said, “We need new enclosures for the zoo as the old ones have become dilapidated. We are thinking of constructing a children’s park for the young visitors of the zoo to spend some memorable time. We also have proposals for an interpretation centre, veterinary hospital and rescue centre among others in hand as of now.”

Meanwhile, CM Sarma informed that the works for zoos in Silchar and Dibrugarh are likely to begin soon. He said, “It is in tender process now. Unlike Assam State Zoo, it will be an open zoo where animals will roam and visitors will be inside vehicles. It might take three to four years to complete.”

Speaking on a few rumours, Assam CM said, “Anyone who wishes to take personal responsibilities for animal care is welcome. For instance, Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) is taking responsibility for the welfare of the one-horned rhinos in the zoo. Likewise, anyone can adopt.”