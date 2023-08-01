Assam CM, Cabinet Ministers to spend 15 days in villages from Oct

Guwahati, Aug 1: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma and all his Cabinet Ministers will spend 15 days in rural areas from October 1, officials said on Tuesday.

As part of the program which will run from October 1 to 15, the Ministers will take stock of the ground situation of the state government’s beneficiary schemes and development work, according to a senior officer.



“Before that, surveys will be conducted in the rural areas to gauge the situation. Beginning October 1, the Chief Minister and others will physically assess the development,” the officer added.



To confirm the last mile delivery of the government projects, the Assam government has decided to send its council of ministers, MPs, MLAs and select top government officials to the villages for a period of two weeks.



The decision was taken at a state cabinet meeting last month.



“All cabinet ministers will stay in village areas for 15 days. I will also personally go to some of the villages. We will select 5,000 state government officers who will also stay in the villages for three days,” the Chief Minister said



The MPs and MLAs will also remain in village areas for a period of seven days.



“Since 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has implemented several welfare-oriented schemes. Similarly, the state government is also implementing fifteen such projects. From old age pension to Arunodaya, ration card, Ayushman scheme, the government wants to go to the village and see whether every beneficiary is getting it or not,” Sarma added.

