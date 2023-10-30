Assam CM accords warm welcome to Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar

Guwahati, Oct 30: The Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar landed at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport on Monday morning.

The Vice President was accorder warm welcome by Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Governor Gulabchand Kataria with Assamese gamusa and a bouquet of flowers.

Taking to X, CM Sarma wrote: “Honoured to welcome Adarniya Vice President Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar ji at the LGBI Airport in Guwahati. Dhankhar ji is a beacon of probity and wisdom and he is visiting the city today to inspire our youth from Cotton University and Royal Global University.”

The VP is on a one-day visit to Guwahati and is scheduled to attend a special event at Cotton University. Dhankhar will engage in a one-hour interactive session with the university's professors, students, and staff.

The event will be graced by the presence of other dignitaries, including Gulab Chand Kataria, the University Chancellor and Governor of Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, and Education Minister Dr Ranoj Pegu.

Later, he will attend a convocation ceremony at Royal Global University followed by a felicitation programme at Radisson Blu Guwahati.