Assam Citizens’ Convention flags police bias, EVM safety ahead of poll results

Guwahati, Apr 13: With 20 days to go for the results of the Assembly elections on May 4, the Assam Citizens’ Convention, on Monday, alleged misuse of power by the ruling party, raising concerns over police neutrality, electoral conduct and the security of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

Addressing the press at the Guwahati Press Club, former Rajya Sabha MP Ajit Kumar Bhuyan claimed that while polling was largely peaceful, the conduct and statements of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had “crossed all limits”.

“The election was held peacefully, but during that period, the conduct and statements of the Chief Minister crossed all limits. At the same time, the functioning of Assam Police appears two-faced,” Bhuyan alleged.

Referring to remarks made by Congress leader Pawan Khera, Bhuyan questioned the state government’s response.

“Instead of presenting evidence and approaching the court, the Chief Minister directly sent Assam Police to act against Pawan Khera,” he said.

He further stated that such developments have sparked debate in civil society and the media, adding that allegations against high-ranking public representatives should be addressed with facts and due process.

The former MP further added that the proper approach is to ensure an impartial investigation.

“However, instead of that, the complainant appears to be under pressure and is being silenced or discouraged, especially during election time,” he added.

Bhuyan also alleged a “double standard” in police action, citing the case of AJP candidate from Guwahati Central Kunki Chowdhury.

“Despite filing an FIR at Panbazar Police Station, no action was taken. However, members of her media cell were detained at midnight, and she was summoned. What is happening in Assam?” he questioned, also referring to remarks allegedly made by the Chief Minister against Chowdhury’s family.

He further claimed that incidents of vandalism targeting Opposition party offices during the election period went unaddressed by law enforcement.

"The Chief Minister is trying to weaken the people by spreading hatred, and when he is stopped from doing so, he becomes angry. If such people are reelected, we cannot even imagine what might happen,” Bhuyan remarked.

Raising concerns over the post-poll phase, Bhuyan urged Opposition parties to remain vigilant about the security of EVMs stored in strong rooms and to collectively raise objections wherever necessary.

“Elections have concluded, but the responsibility now is to ensure that the sanctity of the mandate is protected. Opposition parties must stay alert and united,” he said.