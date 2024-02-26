Assam CID summons APCC chief Bhupen Borah on March 2

Guwahati, Feb 26: After summoning several Congress leaders, including MP Rahul Gandhi, the Crime Investigation Department (CID) Assam summoned Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Bhupen Kumar Borah, directing him to appear on March 2.



In a summon notice on Monday, the CID directed him to appear before the office at 11.30 am in connection with a case registered during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Guwahati.



“In exercise of the powers conferred under sub-section (1) of Section 41A of Cr.P.C., I hereby inform you that during the investigation of FIR/Case No.55/2024 dated 23/01/2024 U/S 120B/143/147/283/253/332/ 333/188/427 IPC, RWW Section 3 of Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984 registered at Police Station: Basistha, it is revealed that there are reasonable grounds to question you to ascertain facts and circumstances from you in relation to the present investigation. Hence, you are directed to appear before the undersigned/ me at 11:30 AM on 02/03/2024 at CID Police Station, Ulubari, Guwahati,” the notice reads.



Earlier, Rahul Gandhi, KC Venugopal, Jitendra Singh, Gaurav Gogoi, Debabrata Saikia, Zakir Hussain Sikdar and Ramen Kumar Sharma were directed to appear at the CID office on February 23.













