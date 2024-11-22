Assam Chief Minister inaugurates new facilities of Assembly complex

Guwahati, Nov. 22: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today unveiled several newly developed facilities within the Assam Legislative Assembly complex, including a command and control centre, cafeteria, digital corridor, smart pole, and a sandstone monolith pillar representing ancient Assam.

In his address at the Assam Legislative Assembly premises, Sarma commended the efforts of Biswajit Daimary, Speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly, Dr Numal Momin, Deputy Speaker, and the Assembly's officials and staff for their significant roles in modernising the Assembly.

Sarma highlighted the vital role that Assam's tribal communities play in the State's cultural identity, noting that their vibrant art, cultural practices, and traditions are essential components of Assam's legacy. He said that the region's illustrious history comes to life through such cultural expressions, including historical remnants of the Kachari Kingdom, which hold an enduring place in the history of Northeast India.

Expressing his delight at unveiling a replica of the Kachari Kingdom's monolithic pillar within the Assembly complex, the Chief Minister emphasised that this installation represents a lasting commitment to conserving and promoting tribal art, culture, and heritage. He reiterated that Assam's present government remains dedicated to preserving the cultural heritage of its tribal communities.

The Chief Minister further remarked that new facilities reflect the Assembly's effort to harmonise tradition with modernity, showcasing Assam's cultural heritage alongside digital advancements. He expressed confidence that such initiatives would inspire greater appreciation for Assam's ancient history. The event was attended by Assam Legislative Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pijush Hazarika, Education Minister Dr Ranoj Pegu, Revenue and Disaster Management Department Minister Jogen Mohan, Textile Minister UG Brahma, and Tea Tribes Welfare Department Minister Sanjoy Kishan among others.

- By Staff Correspondent