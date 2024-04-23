Assam: Centenarian eager to cast vote from home

Guwahati, April 23: As the state is gearing up for the second and third phases of general elections, 110-year-old Bilat Bibi from Fenchipara, falling under the Jalukbari Assembly Constituency, heaved a sigh of relief as she will be exercising her franchise from her home in this year’s Lok Sabha elections.

The elderly woman, who celebrated her 110th birthday on April 1, is looking forward to casting her vote in the forthcoming general elections.

Bibi’s family said that she has always been enthusiastic about casting her vote and also went to the polling station in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. However, due to heart-related health concerns, it is quite difficult for her to physically go to the polling station this year.

Bilat Bibi is the mother of seven sons and four daughters. Her son mentioned that she has witnessed three generations of her family, and part of her longevity is the diet she follows.

It may be mentioned that there are as many as 8,212 elderly voters above 85 years old in Kamrup (Metro) district, of which 185 are over 100 years old. Among these elderly voters, 1,221 have opted to cast their votes from home.

Meanwhile, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Kamrup (M), Jiwan Goswami, informed that necessary arrangements have been made for elderly voters who prefer to walk to their respective polling booths to vote.

Speaking on the postal ballot system for the third phase of elections, Goswami informed that the voting process will begin on April 27 and the voters will get a prior intimation regarding the date and time of visit through an SMS, adding that a second visit will be scheduled if they are unavailable on the initial visit.