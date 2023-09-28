Assam: Car-bike collision injures 5 in Guwahati

Guwahati, Sep 28: A terrifying road accident took place in Guwahati on Wednesday night where a biker and four individuals inside a four-wheeler suffered severe injuries.

The incident occurred in the Ganeshguri area of Guwahati.

As per sources all four occupants of the vehicle were in an inebriated state and due to excessive speed, the driver of the vehicle lost control, leading to a collision with the motorcycle before crashing into a nearby footbridge.

Following the mishap, both the biker and the four people inside the vehicle sustained severe injuries.

It may be mentioned that the occupants of the vehicle hailed from Meghalaya.

Soon after the accident, locals stepped in to assist and rescue the injured individuals from the wreckage. Furthermore, they recovered liquor bottles from the vehicle.

Meanwhile, the biker and the occupants of the vehicle were taken to the Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) for medical treatment.