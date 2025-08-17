Assam cab unions demand CM retracts ‘unknown people’ remark; warn of 48-hr bandh

Guwahati, Aug 17: Three cab associations in Assam on Sunday voiced sharp resentment against Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s Independence Day remarks suggesting cab drivers were “unknown persons.”

Alleging that the statement robbed drivers of their dignity and identity, the All Assam Cab Operators’ Union, Sadou Asom Cab Mazdoor Sangha, and All Guwahati Cab Drivers’ Union jointly demanded that the Chief Minister withdraw his words.

“The Chief Minister has virtually undressed us in front of society. From now on, every citizen will look at cab drivers with suspicion,” said Bishnu Das of the All Assam Cab Operators’ Union at a press conference in Dispur, Guwahati.

Asserting that they are indigenous people, Das said that the Chief Minister’s words have “deeply hurt us”. “He practically implied that cab drivers are Bangladeshis or outsiders. Such comments must be taken back,” Das added.

The associations warned of protests if their demand is ignored. “If the Chief Minister fails to retract his words, we will stage a sit-in this month and enforce a 48-hour chakka bandh across Assam. This will not just involve cab drivers, but all transport workers,” they declared.

If the matter remains unresolved, the unions threatened to escalate their protest to Delhi’s Jantar Mantar in coordination with transport unions from 26 states.

The unions also criticised the Transport Department, calling it Assam’s “highest revenue-generating but most unstable department”, noting that it’s the department’s responsibility to keep the cab business infiltration free.

“If unknown elements have infiltrated the cab business, the Transport Department is responsible, since it issues all permits and documents,” the leaders said.

Highlighting their hardships, cab drivers said they are already struggling with loan EMIs and family responsibilities and cannot afford to be portrayed as criminals or outsiders.

The unions appealed to CM Sarma to retract his August 15 remarks and restore the self-respect of Assam’s cab drivers.

Earlier, during his Independence Day speech in Guwahati, the Chief Minister, while speaking on demographic change in the state, had remarked, “The cab drivers are mostly unknown people. Where did they come from?” He, however, did not specify who these “unknown people” were.