Assam cab drivers launch 48-hr hunger strike demanding action on long-standing issues

Guwahati, Nov. 20: The Assam State Drivers' Association and the All Assam Cab Welfare Federation began a 48-hour hunger strike in Guwahati's Chachal on Wednesday, demanding immediate resolution of long-standing complaints.

The agitated cab drivers also presented a memorandum to the Chief Minister, highlighting several issues that they claimed have plagued them for years.

Among the most pressing was concerns over app-based cab services charging exorbitant commissions, which, according to the drivers, exceed the 20% cap mandated by the Supreme Court in 2019. The drivers claim that these services are still charging commissions as high as 30-40%, despite the legal directive.

“They talk about India becoming technologically advanced. We request the Chief Minister of Assam to develop technology that ensures the revenue generated stays within the state. Local cab drivers are being exploited by capitalists from outside the state,” a cab driver told The Assam Tribune.

The drivers’ collective discontent was further highlighted by one protester who said, “It is a shame that we, as cab drivers, have chosen to let go our daily trips and launch a hunger strike with black flags against the government.”

Another key demand is the immediate stop to the practice of using private vehicles for commercial purposes. The cab drivers are also calling for the implementation of fixed rates per kilometre for taxis, as well as health insurance and provident fund benefits for drivers.

“We earn only Rs 400 over two days of work. How are we supposed to survive in Guwahati with rent and groceries to pay?” one cab driver told The Assam Tribune. “If the government doesn’t care about local people, it better not exist," he added.

Further demands include free parking at the Guwahati Airport, a monthly pension of Rs 10,000 for drivers over 60, and inclusion in various state welfare schemes.

The drivers also seek monetary assistance for families in case of an unnatural death during working hours, the removal of several taxes imposed by the Transport Department, and the installation of CCTV cameras at stands for the safety of both passengers and drivers.

As the hunger strike continues, the drivers are hopeful that their demonstration will prompt the state government to address their demands.