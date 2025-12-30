Assam Book Fair turns crowd puller with 15,600 visitors in first six days

Guwahati, December 30: The Assam Book Fair has transformed the playground of Assam Veterinary Science College at Khanapara into a vibrant cultural hub, drawing thousands of book lovers every day since its inauguration on December 24.

Braving the winter chill, readers, writers, teachers, students and families have been flocking to the fair, reaffirming the enduring appeal of books even in the age of digital media and artificial intelligence.

Organised jointly by the Assam Publication Board and the All Assam Book Publishers and Sellers Association, the 14-day fair has witnessed steady footfall and encouraging sales from the very first day.

As of Monday, the sixth day of the fair, around 2,600 people have been visiting daily, taking the cumulative footfall to approximately 15,600.

Among the most sought-after titles this year are books on popular singer Zubeen Garg, which have emerged as clear favourites among readers.

Publishers report that along with books on Garg, books across genres including fiction, non-fiction, translations, children’s literature and journalism are witnessing strong demand.

Sharing his optimism, Pramod Kalita, Secretary of the Assam Publication Council, said the response from readers has been heartening.

“The support from readers has been very encouraging and book sales have been strong so far. Based on current trends, sales could touch Rs 2.20 crore. Up to the fifth day itself, the turnout and purchases have been substantial, even during daytime hours. It is a very positive sign, and we hope the momentum continues in the remaining days,” he said.

The evenings at the fair have been particularly lively, with cultural programmes, discussions and informal interactions adding to the festive atmosphere.

Writer Ranju Hazarika, reflecting on the mood of the fair, said the experience of being among books offers a unique joy.

“Publishers have arranged their collections beautifully, and it is encouraging to see the government recognising young writers. There is no dearth of talent. Writers are exploring new themes and subjects, and the demand for books has not diminished. Writers must continue to write and break away from conventions,” he observed.

Publishers echoed similar sentiments.

Manish Hazarika of Bonolata Prakashan said that all new releases under their ‘Granth Barsha’ initiative with over 30 titles have received enthusiastic appreciation.

“In the last few days, readers of all ages have visited our stalls. Books by Anuradha Sharma Pujari and Ranju Hazarika, as well as works by journalists and translated titles, have sold well. Readers are clearly interested in informative and meaningful content,” he said.

Mayur Sharma of Jyoti Prakashan noted that almost all their prominent titles have seen brisk sales.

“Books by Rita Choudhury, Kanchan Barua, Ranju Hazarika, and translated works by Prafulla Kotoky have sold out. The response from readers has been consistently good,” he said.

Deven Kalita of Rekha Prakashan added that children’s books are in high demand. “Whether it is songs or books, everything related to Zubeen Garg is selling well. Children’s books, in particular, are moving fast,” he said.

Visitors, too, expressed nostalgia and hope.

One regular book fair-goer said he had already bought multiple books, including two on Zubeen Garg.

“I have memories of attending book fairs since my childhood, from Judges' Field to Khanapara. It is heartening to see people’s enthusiasm for books growing,” he said.

Another visitor remarked that even in the era of smartphones and AI, the younger generation’s interest in books is clearly on the rise.

Veteran reader Lalita Devi said she visits the fair every year to collect books for the whole year.

“I have been coming since my college days. Even though the venue is far, I make it a point to come every year,” she said.

Durlabh Talukdar summed up the spirit of the fair by recalling a remark often attributed to Zubin Garg: “Not a gamusa, but a book preserves a community.”

Adding intellectual depth to the fair, a discussion session titled ‘Social Reality in Assamese Novels: Contemporary Narratives’ was held at the Zubeen Garg Memorial Auditorium.

Eminent writer Phanindra Kumar Dev Choudhury underlined the importance of reality in literature, noting that novels are imaginative expressions rooted in lived experiences.

“Reality includes not only what we see or touch, but also unseen and unheard dimensions of life. Social change, industrialisation and class differences inevitably find their way into novels,” he said.

The session was moderated by Sahitya Akademi award-winning writer Anuradha Sharma Pujari, who highlighted that social reality varies across classes and experiences.

“Natural patterns of life and personal experiences form true reality. Literature and music are essential to keep people human,” she said, citing contemporary social changes as emerging themes in modern writing.

Another Sahitya Akademi award-winning novelist, Jayanta Madhav Bora, observed that literature rooted in social reality gives voice to ordinary people.

“A writer need not live the life of every subject they write about, but deep observation and understanding are essential to reflect social truth,” he said.

Dr Lipika Talukdar, Associate Professor at Radha Govinda Barua College, noted that novels naturally encompass the entirety of life and society.

“Historical events, social movements and changing mindsets are preserved in novels across languages, including Assamese literature,” she said.

The sixth day of the fair also saw vibrant cultural participation by Shankardev Shishu Niketan, Shankardev Shishu Vidya Niketan, and Pragjyotish College, adding youthful energy to the evening programmes.