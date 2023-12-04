Assam Book Fair to begin from Dec 29

Guwahati, Dec 4: The much-awaited yearly Assam Book Fair is all set to be held from December 29 in Guwahati. This was informed by Publication Board Assam on Monday.

While addressing a press conference, the publication board informed that the Assam Book Fair will be organised at the Assam Engineering Institute field in Chandmari, Guwahati, for 12 days starting December 29.

In the book fair, traders from outside the state and country are expected to participate and so far organizations like Penguin, Oxford and others have contacted, the publication board said.

Around 25 outlets from outside the state and 15 outlets from Dhaka in Bangladesh will be installed at the book fair.

The board further informed that the state government has given a financial grant of Rs. 33 lakhs for three book fairs.

The book fairs will be attended by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Education Minister Ranoj Pegu along with other distinguished personalities from the literary world.