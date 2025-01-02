Assam Book Fair garners overwhelming response, sales exceed ₹2 crore in six days

Guwahati, Jan 2: The Assam Book Fair at the College of Veterinary Science playground, Khanapara, jointly organized by the Assam Publishers' and Book Sellers' Association and Publication Board Assam, has received an extraordinary response from book lovers. Within just six days of its commencement, the event has recorded sales exceeding ₹2 crore, making it a remarkable success.

On Wednesday alone, books worth ₹70 lakh were sold, with a footfall of around 50,000 readers of all age groups. "This year’s response has been phenomenal, showcasing the love for literature among the people," said Dhiraj Goswami, working president of the Assam Publishers' and Book Sellers' Association.

Fiction and children's literature emerged as the top attractions, with stalls of Sahitya Akademi and National Book Trust drawing significant crowds. The Publication Board Assam’s stall alone recorded sales exceeding ₹7 lakh.

A highlight of the fair was the session titled "Unmilan," inaugurated by writer and senior police officer Partha Sarathi Mahanta. Eminent writer from West Bengal, Binod Ghoshal, graced the occasion as a guest.

The fair continues to bring together literary enthusiasts, further strengthening Assam's rich literary culture.