Assam Book Fair ends with Rs 7,4 Cr sales in 14 days, literary awards conferred

Guwahati, January 7: The 14-day Assam Book Fair in Guwahati concluded successfully on Tuesday with record book sales amounting to Rs 7.4 crores, marking one of the most successful editions of the fair so far.

Organised jointly by the Assam Publication Board and the All Assam Book Publishers and Sellers Association, the fair was held at the Assam College of Veterinary Science playground in Khanapara and featured a vibrant blend of literature, culture, drama, and history.

The concluding ceremony was attended by Education Minister and President of the Assam Publication Board Dr. Ranoj Pegu, who graced the event as the chief guest.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Pegu emphasised the enduring relevance of books in the age of technology.

“Just as the listener is the main ornament of a musical gathering, the reader is the main ornament of a book fair,” he said, adding that the impressive sales figures clearly indicate that the habit of reading has not declined.

While acknowledging the rise of e-books, he stressed that readers continue to seek knowledge and wisdom through books.

Dr. Pegu also highlighted the importance of balancing artificial intelligence with emotional intelligence, noting that reading and music play a crucial role in achieving mental peace and inspiration.

He assured that the Assam Publication Board would continue to organise book fairs with the same enthusiasm in the future to strengthen the book movement in the state.

The guest of honour at the concluding session was noted Odia writer and Sahitya Akademi Award recipient Parmita Satpathi, who expressed her admiration for Assam’s vibrant literary culture.

Describing the fair as a true festival of books, she said it reaffirmed the timeless relevance of literature. Praising Assam’s natural beauty, she remarked that the Brahmaputra River gives life to the state and deeply influences its people, culture, cuisine, and traditions.

Satpathi also congratulated the people of Assam on the Assamese language attaining classical language status and pointed out the historical and linguistic similarities between Assamese and Odia.

She advocated greater translation between the two languages to enrich both literary traditions.

Renowned writer-journalist Arup Kumar Dutta observed that the Assam Book Fair has now reached a scale comparable to the Kolkata Book Fair, both in terms of organisation and book sales.

He, however, cautioned readers and publishers alike to recognise the difference between serious literature and “populist literature,” stressing that true literature confronts readers with truth and therefore remains timeless.

Speaking as another distinguished guest, Diganta Biswa Sharma, convener of the Assamese Language Advisory Council of the Sahitya Akademi, said that the Assam Book Fair has energised the book revolution in the state.

Quoting literary stalwarts, he reflected on literature as a guiding light that reveals deeper philosophical and cultural values, asserting that books will always remain vessels of knowledge.

During the ceremony, the Assam Publication Board Literary Award–2025 was presented to writer Dr. Dipak Kumar Barkakati for his novel Aishwarya.

The award carries a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh, along with a ceremonial robe, a citation, and a collection of valuable books.

The Literary Award for Publisher was conferred on Ranjan Jyoti Sharma, owner of Bandhav Publications, which includes Rs 3 lakh, a ceremonial robe, and a set of books. Both awards were presented by Dr. Ranoj Pegu.

Accepting the honour, Dr. Barkakati said the award not only encourages creative writing but also instils a sense of responsibility towards literature and society.

The event also witnessed the launch of the ‘Modern Glossary (Anglo-Assamese)’ mobile application, an initiative of the Assam Publication Board, developed by language technologist Dr. Gunadweep Chetia and linguist Dr. Bhaskarjyoti Sharma.

The app will be available on both Android and iOS platforms.

Awards for Children’s Day events and cultural competitions were also distributed. In the school category, North East Public School, Kahilipara secured first place, followed by South Point School, Barsapara, while Assam National School, Noonmati and Sankardev Shishu Vidya Niketan, jointly stood third.

SBHA Public School, Gorchuk secured fourth place. In the college category, Dispur College won first place, Handique Girls’ College second, Cotton University third, and Gauhati University fourth.

Earlier, Assam Publication Board Secretary Pramod Kalita delivered the welcome address, stating that in line with the ‘Book Year’ declared by the Assam government, book fairs were organised at eight locations across the state this year, including Guwahati.

Emphasising that book sales are the true measure of a book fair’s success, he noted that sales of approximately Rs 7.4 crores over 14 days reflect the strong reading culture in Assam.